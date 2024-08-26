Pakistan court acquits man charged with cybercrime linked to British riots

The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza
LAHORE, Pakistan, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted a local man of cybercrime offences involving the spread of fake online information which fuelled riots in Britain, his lawyer said.
The riots began after false information circulated online wrongly blaming an Islamist migrant for the killing of three young girls in a knife attack in the northern English town of Southport in late July.
Farhan Asif, who ran a web publication, was arrested in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore and charged last week by the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"He has been absolved in the investigation," his lawyer Rana Rizwan Akhtar told Reuters TV, saying the investigation agency could not find any basis to prove that his client was involved in any illegal activity.
The court acquitted the accused after the agency submitted its report, he said.
Asif had provided the agency with all of his social media accounts and access to all of his devices, he said.
The accused had posted an article on his X social media account which said that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant, and also shared pictures of the killings, according to the case registered against him.
The accused had posted an article on his X social media account which said that the attacker was a Muslim immigrant, and also shared pictures of the killings, according to the case registered against him.
ALSO READ:
The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza
The dead include 12 pilgrims who had been trying to reach Iran
Fears have spiked that the cross-border violence could lead to all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel
The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified
Movies and television series have become the leading source of travel inspiration, ahead of social networks, according to online travel group Expedia
The town of Dearborn could play a decisive role in deciding the fate of the battleground state in November's presidential election
The new weapon, Palianytsia, is faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, says Ukraine President
Says he won't shy away from taking unpopular decisions