Pakistan army concerned over Afghan militant safe havens, threatens response

AT NATO summit in Lithuania, allies agree to language that would further pave the way for Ukraine to also become a future member
Pakistan's army said on Friday it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan and threatened to take an "effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers died in two attacks.
Nine soldiers died after fighters stormed an army base in Pakistan's southern Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, and three more were killed in an exchange of fire in the area on Wednesday, the military said.
The army has "serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan," it said, referring to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant umbrella group.
"Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the security forces of Pakistan," it said, without spelling out who it might target with its response.
"The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed," it added.
The foreign ministry of Afghanistan's Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.
ALSO READ:
Kabul has denied past accusations that it allows militant groups to launch attacks on Pakistan from its territory.
Militants have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the bombing of a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed more than 100 people earlier this year.
AT NATO summit in Lithuania, allies agree to language that would further pave the way for Ukraine to also become a future member
A captain with Middle East Airlines, Lebanese El Khatib popped that magical question: "Will you marry me?" to his girlfriend Chirine
Popular series set to return to television this year would face lengthy delays and if strikes continue, future blockbuster films would be postponed too
The animation, shared by YouTube channel AiTelly also detailed the reasons behind the accident, highlighting Titan’s experimental design
They plan to leave for countries that "care about their doctors" amid five day strike by junior doctors
During a press conference in Vilnius, Biden quickly corrected himself, even as the Western press described it as his latest blunder
Police issued a statement saying there was 'no information to indicate that a criminal offence has been committed'
The neurochemical dopamine has become a boogeyman for people worried about addiction and indulgence. But the real story is a lot more complex