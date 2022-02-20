Over 150,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had ordered full martial mobilization amid a spike of violence in the region
World5 hours ago
Around 155,000 British homes were still without power late on Saturday after Storm Eunice knocked more than 1.3 million households off the grid the day before, energy companies said.
The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 196kmph to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Britain’s Energy Networks Association, an umbrella group for power and gas companies, said 1.22 million customers out of the roughly 1.3 million affected by the storm had been reconnected as of 4pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday.
However, 155,000 remained without power, mostly across southern England but also in the east of the country and in south Wales. At the start of the day, 226,000 lacked electricity.
ALSO READ:
“Strong winds across southern England are impacting restoration efforts,” business and energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said earlier in the day. “We expect most customers to have supplies restored promptly,” he added.
British energy companies have faced criticism after previous storms for being slow to reconnect more isolated properties.
Nearly 1 million homes lost power in November when a storm hit northeast England and eastern Scotland.
While power was restored to the vast majority of homes within 48 hours, more than 3,000 households did not regain access to mains power for a week or more, prompting the government to order a review of utility firms’ preparedness.
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had ordered full martial mobilization amid a spike of violence in the region
World5 hours ago
Jean-Luc Brunel was considered central to the investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the US financier
World7 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile arrived in Germany to shore up Western support
World8 hours ago
The underpass could carry almost 15,000 passengers every hour once completed
World8 hours ago
Western fears of an invasion have escalated in recent months as Moscow amassed more than 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border
World8 hours ago
Most of the 287 people on board the illegal boat were suffering from the harsh winter cold when they were found
World9 hours ago
Joe Biden on Friday suggested “it may not be the wise choice” for Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Munich Security Conference
World12 hours ago
Tonga’s telecommunications system has been severely restricted since January 15
World18 hours ago