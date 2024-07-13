Over 100 Palestinians killed or wounded in Israeli attack on Khan Younis, Hamas says

Photo: Reuters File

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 1:52 PM

Dozens of Palestinians were killed or wounded in an Israeli attack on Saturday that hit tents housing displaced people in Gaza's Khan Younis, the Hamas-run media office said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the report. There has been no statement yet from the Gaza health ministry on the official death toll.

"The Israeli occupation army conducted a big massacre by bombarding the tent camps of the displaced in Khan Younis. The horrifying massacre killed and wounded more than 100 people, including members of the Civil Emergency Service," the statement issued by the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said.