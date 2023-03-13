UAE

Oscars 2023: Brendan Fraser wins Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Whale'

The psychological drama film revolves around a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who attempts to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter

US actor Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for 'The Whale' onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP)
US actor Brendan Fraser accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 7:30 AM

Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "The Whale" at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The psychological drama film revolves around a reclusive English teacher with morbid obesity who attempts to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

"[It is] a gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life", Fraser had said in an earlier statement upon learning of his nomination for best actor.


