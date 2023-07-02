Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calls for measures against Quran burning

This comes after a copy of the holy book was burned in Sweden

Photo: AFP

By Agencies Published: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 3:43 PM Last updated: Sun 2 Jul 2023, 4:13 PM

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday said that measures need to be taken to avoid repeated acts of desecration to the Quran, Saudi State TV reported.

The announcement was made during an emergency session over the burning of a Quran in Sweden last week.

Earlier, UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, Liselott Andersson, to express the UAE's strong protest and condemnation of the Swedish government allowing extremists to burn copies of the Holy Quran in the capital, Stockholm.

The UAE stressed that Sweden disregarded its international responsibilities and demonstrated a lack of respect for social values in this regard, emphasising the importance of monitoring hate speech and expressions of racism that negatively impact peace and security. Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its rejection of the use of freedom of expression as justification for such heinous acts.

(Inputs from Reuters, WAM)

ALSO READ: