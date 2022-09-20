UN chief warns of upcoming 'winter of discontent' at summit opening

Since the start of the conflict, the country has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while outlawing exports to Russia
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned international leaders of a looming "winter of global discontent" in a world beset by multiple crises from the Ukraine war to a warming climate.
"A winter of global discontent is on the horizon," Guterres said as he opened the annual General Assembly.
"Trust is crumbling, inequalities are exploding, our planet is burning. People are hurting -- with the most vulnerable suffering the most."
Guterres also urged wealthy nations to tax fossil fuel companies and use the proceeds to compensate for damage from climate change and provide relief over rising prices.
"Let's tell it like it is -- our world is addicted to fossil fuels. It's time for an intervention. We need to hold fossil fuel companies and their enablers to account," Guterres said in an address to open the UN General Assembly.
Born in the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, Olga Simonova served for years alongside Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Donbas region
More than 120 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the Palms neighbourhood of Los Angeles
National Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont
Hundreds of thousands line up for long hours, waiting to file past the coffin and honour the queen
The appeal follows the discovery of around 450 graves outside the formerly Russian-occupied city of Izyum
Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Construction work of a multiplex is in the final stages in Srinagar