One killed in Baku club blast, 31 injured; gas leak suspected

An explosion struck a nightclub in the capital of Azerbaijan and set off a fire early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 31, officials said.
The explosion at the LocationBaku club was believed to have been caused by a gas leak but the investigation was ongoing, Interior Ministry spokesman Ehsan Zahidov told The Associated Press.
The prosecutor general’s office reported the one death and said 31 people suffered various injuries. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov told the AP that 24 people had been hospitalised, most of them with burns.
The emergency services issued a statement saying firefighters were called to the club in central Baku at 3am and extinguished the fire before it could spread.
Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.
