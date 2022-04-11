One HPV vaccine dose prevents cervical cancer: WHO

Experts call it a 'game-changer' for the prevention of the disease

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 8:14 PM

A single dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is enough to protect against cervical cancer, a World Health Organisation group of experts has said.

At the moment, two- or three-dose regimens are recommended, but the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation said the evidence showed that one dose was as effective.

“This could be a game-changer for the prevention of the disease; seeing more doses of the life-saving jab reach more girls,” the WHO said in a statement.

