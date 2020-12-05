World
Oman to enact major labour, tax reforms: Minister

Reuters/Muscat
December 5, 2020

The policy would include abolishing a requirement that expat workers need permission to transfer to a new employer.

Oman plans to amend labour laws, introduce new taxation and end some “long-standing” subsidies while ensuring that low-income families are protected, the Gulf Arab state’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told the IISS Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain that significant changes to labour policy would include abolishing a requirement that expatriate workers need permission to transfer to a new employer, which is known as the no-objection certificate system.

More details to follow




