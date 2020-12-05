Oman to enact major labour, tax reforms: Minister
The policy would include abolishing a requirement that expat workers need permission to transfer to a new employer.
Oman plans to amend labour laws, introduce new taxation and end some “long-standing” subsidies while ensuring that low-income families are protected, the Gulf Arab state’s foreign minister said on Saturday.
Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told the IISS Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain that significant changes to labour policy would include abolishing a requirement that expatriate workers need permission to transfer to a new employer, which is known as the no-objection certificate system.
More details to follow
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports lowest daily rise in coronavirus...
Daily cases have been falling in India since hitting a peak in... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: Duterte asks Filipinos to skip...
The president says even with the restrictions, it is still up to the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bharat Bandh: Indian farmers launch nationwide...
Farmers have vowed to block major roads and rail lines across the... READ MORE
-
Americas
Can Trump pardon himself? US ready for another...
President Donald Trump has declared that he has "absolute right" to... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews