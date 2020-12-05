Oman to enact major labour, tax reforms: Minister

Filed on December 5, 2020 | Last updated on December 5, 2020 at 11.25 pm

The policy would include abolishing a requirement that expat workers need permission to transfer to a new employer.

Oman plans to amend labour laws, introduce new taxation and end some “long-standing” subsidies while ensuring that low-income families are protected, the Gulf Arab state’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Sayyed Badr Al Busaidi told the IISS Manama Dialogue summit in Bahrain that significant changes to labour policy would include abolishing a requirement that expatriate workers need permission to transfer to a new employer, which is known as the no-objection certificate system.

