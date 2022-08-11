Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

He evaded arrest for over 12 years
Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said on Thursday, touting an upbeat send-off for the late Grammy-winning actress.
The British-born, Aussie-raised star of the 1978 hit musical 'Grease', died on Monday at her home in Southern California.
The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to — as she put it — "win over" breast cancer.
Victoria state Premier Dan Andrews said Newton-John's family had accepted the offer of a state memorial that "would be much more of a concert than a funeral".
"It will be an appropriate celebration of such a rich and generous life," he added.
A date for the memorial has not yet been set.
Her widower, John Easterling, posted a tribute to her on Thursday, thanking fans for the "vast ocean of love and support" that had come with her passing.
"She was the most courageous woman I've ever known," he said.
"In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light," he added.
