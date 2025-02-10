Mon, Feb 10, 2025 | Shaaban 11, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark steps down

The company said it would be appointing Justin Hotard to take over the role

Published: Mon 10 Feb 2025, 10:15 AM

Updated: Mon 10 Feb 2025, 10:23 AM

Photo: Reuters file

Finland's Nokia on Monday said its CEO Pekka Lundmark would step down and that it had appointed Justin Hotard to take over his role.

Hotard, who takes up the position on April 1, currently leads the Data Center & AI Group at Intel.

"He has a strong track record of accelerating growth in technology companies along with vast expertise in AI and data centre markets, which are critical areas for Nokia’s future growth," Nokia's Chair Sari Baldauf said in a statement.

