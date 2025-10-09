Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel prize in literature

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday. The Swedish Academy honoured him "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 11 million crowns ($1.2 million). ($1 = 9.3420 Swedish crowns).

Krasznahorkai is considered by many as Hungary's most important living author whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret and American John Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work on quantum physics in action, the Nobel jury said.

The trio was honoured "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit," the jury said.

The Norwegian Nobel committee members — the guardians of the world's most prestigious award — will announce on Friday who they will honour with the Nobel Peace Prize.

US President Donald Trump has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers over the years, and has made no secret of his irritation at missing out on the prestigious award.

The big question is whether he will win it this year.