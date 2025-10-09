  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel prize in literature

One Nobel Prize winner is being announced each business day from October 6-13 this year

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 3:14 PM

Updated: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 3:24 PM

Top Stories

Gaza ceasefire plan goes into effect, deal signed in Egypt

Gaza ceasefire plan goes into effect, deal signed in Egypt

Who is Omar Yaghi? Meet Palestinian refugee who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Who is Omar Yaghi? Meet Palestinian refugee who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

Gaza boy in Dubai still haunted by war; WHO warns of lasting scars

Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature, the award-giving body said on Thursday. The Swedish Academy honoured him "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 11 million crowns ($1.2 million). ($1 = 9.3420 Swedish crowns).

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Gaza ceasefire plan: What we know about the new peace deal

thumb-image

Oman: Man arrested trying to transport over 24kg of narcotics on passenger bus

thumb-image

How AI helps UAE doctors predict heart disease, diabetes, fertility risks early

thumb-image

Djokovic survives leg injury, heat exhaustion to beat Munar in Shanghai

thumb-image

Esha Oza to lead UAE against Papua New Guinea in ODI series

 

Krasznahorkai is considered by many as Hungary's most important living author whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret and American John Martinis won the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for work on quantum physics in action, the Nobel jury said. 

The trio was honoured "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit," the jury said.

The Norwegian Nobel committee members — the guardians of the world's most prestigious award — will announce on Friday who they will honour with the Nobel Peace Prize.

US President Donald Trump has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers over the years, and has made no secret of his irritation at missing out on the prestigious award.

The big question is whether he will win it this year.