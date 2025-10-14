  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

Venezuela closes Norway embassy after opposition leader Machado gets Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Corina Machado had been prevented from running in the 2024 presidential election, in which the incumbent, Nicolas Maduro, was declared the winner

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 11:50 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

Venezuela announced Monday it had closed its embassy in Oslo, days after opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government, which has not commented on Machado's prize, said that the closure was part of a restructuring of its foreign service.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Apple's iPhone 17 series launch: Should you go orange?

thumb-image

Gitex 2025: Dubai Taxi signs deal with Keeta to increase number of bikes to 500 by 2025-end

thumb-image

Inception and Bain & Company announce strategic collaboration 

thumb-image

UAE: Ex-husband insults woman to her son; what are penalties for defamation?

thumb-image

Dubai’s off-plan property market surges amid record sales and new launches

 

Caracas also closed its embassy in Australia while opening diplomatic outposts in Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, countries it considers "strategic partners in the fight" against "hegemonic pressures," the statement said. 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Norway's foreign ministry on Monday said Venezuela had closed its embassy in Oslo without giving a reason.

"It is regrettable. Despite our differences on several issues, Norway wishes to keep the dialogue open with Venezuela and will continue to work in this direction," spokeswoman Cecilie Roang told AFP in an email.

Phone services at the Venezuelan embassy had been disconnected by Monday evening.

Venezuela's move comes three days after Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo.

She had been prevented from running in the 2024 presidential election, in which the incumbent, Nicolas Maduro, was declared the winner despite opposition protests. 

On Sunday, Maduro, without mentioning Machado's Nobel, referred to the 58-year-old laureate as a "demonic witch," a term often used by the government.

Machado was honoured "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

Roang, the foreign ministry spokeswoman, stressed that "the Nobel Prize is independent of the Norwegian government." 

Machado dedicated her Nobel to the "suffering people of Venezuela" and to US President Donald Trump, citing his "decisive support of our cause." 

On Monday night she called for an investigation after two Venezuelan activists were shot and wounded in Bogota, Colombia.

These activists, identified as Luis Alejandro Peche and Yendri Velasquez, were about to get on a bus when they were shot, police in Bogota said.

Machado said on X they were "persecuted" by "the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro."