Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 1:02 PM

Updated: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 1:33 PM

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Maria Corina Machado as the recipient of the Peace Prize, the most highly anticipated of the prestigious Nobels.

The committee decided to award the 2025 prize to Maria "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Read the Khaleej Times report for more information on Maria's life.

With 338 individuals and organisations nominated, several names have been circulating this year. Earlier, there was speculation that the committee could decide not to award the prize given the bleak geopolitical situation.

The spotlight has been overwhelmingly on US President Donald Trump as several countries nominated him for the award.

The US leader has claimed to stop several wars, and even announced the Gaza ceasefire deal on the eve of the Peace Prize announcement. However, the prize has slipped out of his grasp; it remains to be seen how Trump will react after he touted his 'peace-making' legacy across the world.

After the Nobel prizes awarded this week for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace, the economics prize on Monday wraps up the 2025 Nobel season.