Trump's political opponents are trying to silence him and when they don't succeed, they annoy the public so much that some poor guy grabs a gun, says Fico
Syrians in government-held areas were voting on Monday in their fourth parliamentary election since civil war erupted in 2011, a poll expected to keep President Bashar Al Assad's ruling Baath party in power.
While voting was calm in most areas, a war monitor and a local media outlet reported protests against the election in southern Sweida province, the heartland of Syria's Druze minority, which has seen regular demonstrations for almost a year.
The Baath party — in power since 1963 — and its secular left-wing and Arab nationalist allies are running virtually unopposed in the vote, with independents the only alternative.
More than 1,500 people are standing for 250 seats in the largely rubber-stamp parliament, according to Syria's Supreme Judicial Elections Committee.
The presidency published images of Assad voting at a polling booth in Damascus, one of some 8,150 voting stations in government-held areas.
His Baath party is expected to secure most of the seats in the legislative ballot, which is held every four years.
Health ministry employee Bodoor Abu Ghazaleh, 49, was among dozens voting at a booth in Damascus.
"We have to take responsibility for electing good people and not repeating the mistakes of the past in voting for old names who can't change anything," she said.
In southern Sweida province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said demonstrators attacked polling centres in several towns and villages.
Since 2020, protests against deteriorating economic conditions have erupted sporadically in Sweida, with the latest wave starting in August last year after the government cut fuel subsidies.
Demonstrators' demands have included "the fall of the regime".
"Some protesters smashed or set fire to ballot boxes," said the Britain-based Observatory monitoring Syria's 13-year-long conflict.
Footage posted on social media by local news outlet Suwayda24 showed dozens of protesters in Sweida city, one holding a sign reading "Only the corrupt vote for the corrupt".
"There is no place for this ruling gang in Syrians' present and future. Enough, leave," another read.
Suwayda24 said one person was wounded after security forces shot "randomly" as a demonstration was taking place in the city, while a video taken elsewhere in the province showed people throwing ballots on the ground or tearing them up.
Syrian security services have a limited presence in the province, where Damascus has turned a blind eye to tens of thousands of Druze men refusing to undertake compulsory military service.
With help from key allies Iran and Russia, Damascus has regained control of much of the territory it lost early in Syria's civil war, which began in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests.
It spiralled into a complex conflict drawing in foreign armies and militants, and has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
Syrians living in the Kurdish-controlled northeast, in areas held by Ankara-backed rebels along the northern border with Turkey, and in the militants-run Idlib bastion in the northwest are effectively disenfranchised.
Candidates are still vying for seats in those regions, but only voters living in government-held areas can cast ballots at specially designated polling stations.
Polling stations are set to remain open until 7 pm.
Millions of Syrians who have sought refuge abroad during the conflict also have no vote.
Syria's exiled opposition last week condemned the election as "absurd", saying that polls organised by the government "only represent the ruling authority", in the absence of a political settlement to the conflict.
United Nations-backed attempts to reach a political settlement have repeatedly failed, and talks since 2019 on revising the country's constitution have also stalled.
Trump's political opponents are trying to silence him and when they don't succeed, they annoy the public so much that some poor guy grabs a gun, says Fico
The 63-year-old suspected gunman, who was also found dead, killed his mother and son and injured his wife and daughter, according to broadcaster SWR
Intense heat, strong winds and dry thunderstorms have caused forest fires across Russia in recent weeks
It's her second public appearance this year while she undergoes preventative chemotherapy for cancer
The two countries have drawn closer in recent years and tout their friendship as having 'no limits'
Staff in Washington and West Palm Beach asked to stay away from the office and not comment publicly on the shooting in Butler, according to an internal party memo
Violi blames two Italian X users for spreading the false information against him, and says he will go to the police to report them and the media who picked up on their message
The ages of the victims range between 18 and 30 and all were killed and butchered in the same manner, according to the chief of Directorate of Criminal Investigations