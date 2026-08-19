No more queues: Egypt expands digital tickets at 112 museums, archaeological sites

Egypt is expanding its electronic ticketing system across archaeological sites and museums, allowing visitors to buy tickets digitally and, at some locations, use self-service machines instead of relying only on traditional ticket counters.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently announced its electronic ticketing system has been activated at 112 museums and archaeological sites across Egypt, as part of a wider push to improve visitor services and make entering attractions easier.

And the list includes some of the country's biggest attractions. The Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum, the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, Karnak Temple, the Valley of the Kings and Abu Simbel are among the sites included in the electronic system.

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At the Giza Pyramids Plateau, visitors now have another way to get their tickets.

Four self-service machines have been introduced at the archaeological site, allowing visitors to purchase entry tickets using bank cards. Tickets can still be bought through existing sales outlets, while visitors also have the option of purchasing them through Egypt's official archaeological e-ticketing platform.

The change is part of a wider development of visitor services at the plateau, which includes smart gates using electronic rather than paper tickets, alongside other planned and existing visitor facilities.

For travellers who prefer to plan before arriving, the official EgyMonuments platform allows visitors to book tickets online for more than 100 archaeological, historical and cultural attractions across Egypt.

That means part of a visit that once began at a physical ticket counter can now begin on a phone.

Saqqara is going digital too

The changes are not limited to Giza. At the Saqqara archaeological site, self-service ticket machines have also been installed. Visitors can use bank cards to purchase their own tickets, while electronic entrance gates have been expanded at the site.

According to the Ministry, one aim is straightforward: reduce crowding at traditional ticket windows and make the visitor experience easier. Officials also said the machines can save visitors time and effort, particularly when a ticket counter is located some distance from the attraction they want to enter.

The ministry says it plans to gradually introduce more of the machines at museums and archaeological sites around the country.

More than just an e-ticket

The shift is not simply about replacing a piece of paper with a digital ticket.

Visitors have several ways to access the electronic booking system. Alongside self-service machines and automated ticket counters, the ministry says tickets can be purchased through its official booking website and the Experience Egypt mobile application.

Electronic entrance gates have also been installed at a number of museums and archaeological attractions. Recent additions include museums in Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada and Alexandria, while a self-service booking machine was installed at the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa in Alexandria.

Egypt has been moving towards electronic entry for several years. Earlier phases included electronic payment systems at Luxor and Karnak temples, as well as electronic gates at attractions including the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.

Will the queues disappear?

Not completely. Digital tickets do not mean every visitor will suddenly walk straight into every attraction without waiting. Popular archaeological sites can still become busy, particularly during peak periods, and security and entry procedures remain part of the visit.

What is changing is the ticket-buying process. Instead of every visitor depending on the same traditional ticket window, Egypt is giving travellers more ways to arrange entry — before arriving online, through automated machines at some sites, or through electronic ticket counters.

For a country where visitors come to experience monuments built thousands of years ago, the contrast is striking: the history remains ancient, but the way tourists access it is becoming increasingly digital.