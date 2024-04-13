Nigeria first country to roll out new meningitis vaccine

They were reported missing last Saturday by a woman who told the US Coast Guard her three uncles never returned from Pikelot Atoll
Nigeria has become the first country in the world to roll out the "revolutionary" new Men5CV vaccine against meningitis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.
Nigeria is one of the hotspots of the deadly disease in Africa. Last year, a 50 per cent rise in annual cases was reported across 26 African countries regarded as meningitis hyperendemic countries, according to the WHO.
“Nigeria's rollout brings us one step closer to our goal to eliminate meningitis by 2023," Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, was quoted as saying in a statement.
Between last October and mid-March this year, 1,742 cases were suspected in the country, with 153 deaths recorded in seven states in Nigeria, data from the WHO shows.
The new vaccine is reported to protect against the five major strains of the disease that are prevalent in Nigeria, unlike the initial vaccine that works against only one strain, said the WHO.
Palestinians have lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood
The post-1945 world order – written into international law, ratified by the United Nations, and kept in place by the balance of nuclear terror among major powers – is hanging by a thread
In the case of the Israeli bombing of Gaza, where innocent civilians are often caught in the crossfire, the impact on mental health can be devastating
The turbine exploded on the eighth floor below water and injured five people; the cause remained unknown
The bus had departed Rio de Janeiro and was heading to the tourist coastal city of Porto Seguro
The country's emergencies ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in other regions which were at risk of further flooding
The last time Chlef saw a devastating earthquake was in October 1980, when a temblor with a magnitude of 7.3 struck and destroyed the city