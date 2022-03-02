New Zealand police seize over 600kg of drugs at airport

Some people are sending NFTs to the Ukrainian government’s ethereum account
World5 hours ago
New Zealand police said Wednesday they had seized more than half a ton of methamphetamine at the border and arrested six people in one of the nation’s biggest drug busts.
Police said they intercepted the shipment of 613 kilograms (1,351 pounds) of meth at Auckland Airport on Thursday and began making arrests late Tuesday.
Those arrested are all from Auckland and aged between 27 and 36. They face charges of importing and supplying meth, as well as money laundering.
Police said some of those arrested have links to an Australia-based gang, the Comanchero Motorcycle Club. They said the drugs had a street value of 245 million New Zealand dollars ($166 million).
ALSO READ:
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the drugs could have caused immense harm to the vulnerable communities the criminals were targeting.
Police said their investigation was continuing and that they might make more arrests. They didn’t immediately say where the drugs had been shipped from.
Some people are sending NFTs to the Ukrainian government’s ethereum account
World5 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the formation of an 'international legion' to hel defend the country
World5 hours ago
The office of the International Criminal Court said it will seek court approval to open an investigation
World5 hours ago
This follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval of a military operation in Ukraine
World6 hours ago
State of the Union speech: Often polarized along partisan lines, Democrats and Republicans rose to applaud his support for Ukraine.
World6 hours ago
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a phone call that it was important to stop the 'aggressor'
World6 hours ago
Eight people were reported killed in the strike on a residential building in Kharkiv
World10 hours ago
In view of Russia-Ukraine conflict, Lviv police announced that the procedure to buy weapons had been simplified
World11 hours ago