New Zealand PM Ardern delayed in Antarctica as plane breaks down

Nigerian government says residents 'should continue to be alert but must not panic'
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spent an extra night Friday at the country's research station in Antarctica after the military aircraft she was meant to be travelling back to New Zealand on broke down.
Ardern has been in Antarctica meeting with the country's scientists and visiting the sites of historical importance while promoting the need for co-operation in the region.
A spokeswoman for the prime minister said on Saturday that Ardern and those travelling with her are due to return Saturday on a Italian C-13 Hercules military aircraft.
Ardern flew on a US military plane to Antarctica after her first flight had to turn back midflight due to bad weather.
New Zealand is one of seven countries, including Australia, France and Chile, with a territorial claim to Antarctica.
Nigerian government says residents 'should continue to be alert but must not panic'
At the outset of every outbreak, a small window exists when response means the difference between containment and catastrophe
The South Korea singer-songwriter set to make appearance with Coldplay
Supporter of former premier Imran Khan and military critic was shot dead by police last week
Former UK royal will talk about mother Princess Diana, among others, in the 'intimate and heartfelt' book
His wife Akshata Murty owns a substantial stake in her father's Infosys software company
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear
Report notes rapid fall in interest rate paid on government gilts, reduction in international gas price