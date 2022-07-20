New Zealand launches new investor migrant visa

Anthony Fauci would step down from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
The New Zealand government said on Wednesday that it had created a new investor migrant visa to attract experienced, high-value investors to invest in domestic businesses.
The new Active Investor Plus visa will replace the old investment visa categories and would require migrants to make investments in New Zealand businesses, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said in a statement.
He said the old visas had often resulted in migrants investing in shares and bonds rather than directly into New Zealand companies.
"We want to encourage active investment into New Zealand, which generates more high-skilled jobs and economic growth compared to passive investment," Nash said.
Eligibility criteria for the new visa includes a minimum NZ$5 million ($3.1 million) investment and only 50% of that can be invested in listed equities. The visa category will open on September 19, 2022.
Ukraine’s presidential office said seven Ukrainian regions had suffered from attacks
Moscow may have to face deepening economic stagnation through lost investment and lower incomes
Extreme heat warning is in effect as temperatures reach 40ºC for the first time
She shot to prominence for interrupting a live TV broadcast to denounce the war in Ukraine
The main drivers are rising fuel, food and housing costs
Ukrainian president says more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU work against the state
The nearly 80-page report is the first to criticise both state and federal law enforcement for the bewildering inaction