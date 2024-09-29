E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New Zealand breaks world record for largest mass haka

The record was set at Eden Park rugby stadium in Auckland with 6,531 people performing the 'Ka Mate' haka

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Guinness World Records adjudicator Brian Sobel (second right) holds up a plaque as he officially announces a new record for the largest mass Haka, at Eden Park in Auckland on September 29, 2024. — AFP
Guinness World Records adjudicator Brian Sobel (second right) holds up a plaque as he officially announces a new record for the largest mass Haka, at Eden Park in Auckland on September 29, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 29 Sep 2024, 3:11 PM

New Zealand on Sunday reclaimed the world record for the largest mass haka after more than 6,000 people performed the legendary Maori war dance, dethroning France.

The record was broken in deafening fashion at Eden Park rugby stadium in Auckland, where thousands of men, women and children combined on the pitch to complete the traditional native challenge involving vigorous movements, stamping feet and rhythmic shouting.


An adjudicator confirmed 6,531 participants had performed the 'Ka Mate' haka, a rendition made famous by the All Blacks rugby team, who perform it immediately before Test matches.

The world record had been held by France since September 2014 when 4,028 people slapped their thighs and bellowed the chant following a rugby match in France Brive-la-Gaillarde, southwestern France.

Participants gather in a world record attempt for the largest mass Haka at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. — AFP
Participants gather in a world record attempt for the largest mass Haka at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday. — AFP

Auckland organisers had hoped for up to 10,000 participants but were nevertheless pleased the record had been reclaimed by New Zealand, where the haka is regarded as a national treasure.

"We want to bring the mana (pride) of the haka back home," Michael Mizrahi, director of the Auckland attempt, told AFP.

"It's not just that we want to take it off the French, it's like a national treasure that somebody has taken from us. It's got enormous meaning for us as New Zealanders."

"Some things should be culturally sacred."

Previous attempts involving crowds of more than 5,000 on New Zealand soil failed because Guinness World Records officials didn't ratify them, Mizrahi said.

This time around, an adjudicator was flown to Auckland.

The Ka Mate haka was composed around 1820 by the warrior chief Te Rauparaha to celebrate his escape from a rival tribe's pursuing war party.

Under New Zealand law, a Maori tribe, the Ngati Toa, based in Porirua just outside Wellington — are recognised as the cultural guardians of the Ka Mate haka.


More news from World