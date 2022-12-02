New Zealand: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits North Island

More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, but there are no reports of casualties so far

File photo

By APP Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 11:38 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 11:39 AM

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Friday evening, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.

It occurred at 6.07pm local time (0507 GMT), striking 20km southeast of Tokoroa — a town in the Waikato region of the North Island of New Zealand — at a depth of 159km, said the GNS Science.

More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, but there are no reports of casualties so far.

