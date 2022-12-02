New Zealand: 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits North Island

Imran Khan says shocked over Azam Khan Swati’s arrest, asks Pakistanis to raise their voices against 'state fascism'
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Friday evening, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.
It occurred at 6.07pm local time (0507 GMT), striking 20km southeast of Tokoroa — a town in the Waikato region of the North Island of New Zealand — at a depth of 159km, said the GNS Science.
More than 9,000 people reported feeling the quake, but there are no reports of casualties so far.
ALSO READ:
Imran Khan says shocked over Azam Khan Swati’s arrest, asks Pakistanis to raise their voices against 'state fascism'
The world of embalming increasingly loses its sway over everything after life
Rajwinder Singh was arrested three weeks after he was targeted with a 1 million Australian dollar reward
While pythons are not venomous, Beau is being treated to prevent the bite from becoming infected
A record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021 due to hurdles created by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a joint report
British paralympic sprinter John McFall to work with engineers to understand what changes in hardware are needed for spaceflight
In tweeting through one of the most extraordinary corporate meltdowns in history, Musk has been performing a vital public service: shredding the myth of the billionaire genius
The newspaper said that the US was worried the virus' name was deepening stigma and affecting the vaccination campaign in the country