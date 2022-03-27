New Ukraine-Russia talks to start next week in Turkey

According to the authorities, around two in three of the refugees who have arrived so far are being accommodated in private homes
World1 day ago
Ukraine said that a second round of conflict talks between negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow will take place in Turkey from Monday, just over one month into Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
“Today, during another round of video negotiations, it was decided to hold the next in-person round of the two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30,” David Arakhamia, a Ukraine negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.
Russia’s lead negotiator in the conflict, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed the upcoming talks with Ukraine, but gave a slightly different time frame, saying they would start Tuesday and end Wednesday.
Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough in their first top-level talks, on March 10 in Antalya, since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February.
The two sides have held regular talks via video conference but offered scant hopes for any breakthroughs with both sides describing efforts as difficult.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan said this week that Russia and Ukraine appeared to have reached an understanding on four out of six negotiating points; Ukraine staying out of Nato, the use of Russian language in Ukraine, disarmament and security guarantees.
ALSO READ:
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday however that there was “no consensus” on key points with Russia.
According to the authorities, around two in three of the refugees who have arrived so far are being accommodated in private homes
World1 day ago
Both women are teachers: Kornhauser-Duda taught German in a Krakow high school, Biden is an English professor in a Virginia community college
World1 day ago
The Russia-Ukraine crisis halted their plans to get married earlier
World1 day ago
The UAE and several other nations have expressed their full solidarity with Saudi Arabia
World1 day ago
According to the Ministry it is estimated over 12 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance due to the crisis
World1 day ago
Civilians trying to leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol reportedly had to leave in private cars
World1 day ago
Following Friday’s meeting, a group of 15 nations released a joint statement condemning Pyongyang’s latest launch
World1 day ago
Moscow accuses the force of committing atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities
World1 day ago