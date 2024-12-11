New Syria PM calls for Syrians abroad to return

This handout image made available by the Telegram channel of the official Syrian Arab News Agency shows Syria's new transitional prime minister Mohammad Al Bashir chairing a meeting of the new cabinet in Damascus on December 10, 2024. — AFP

Syria's new transitional prime minister has called for Syrians who have sought refuge abroad to return to their homeland following the ouster of longtime president Bashar Al Assad.

Mohammad Al Bashir, appointed by rebel groups as the transitional head of government to run the country until March, told Italy's Corriere della Sera daily that one of his first goals was to "bring back the millions of Syrian refugees who are abroad".

"Their human capital, their experience will allow the country to flourish," Al Bashir said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"Mine is an appeal to all Syrians abroad: Syria is now a free country that has earned its pride and dignity. Come back. We must rebuild, be reborn, and we need everyone's help."

Assad fled Syria as an Islamist-led opposition alliance swept into the capital Damascus over the weekend, bringing to an end five decades of brutal rule by his clan.

Syria's nearly 14-year civil war killed 500,000 people and forced half the country to flee their homes, millions of them finding refuge abroad.

With Assad gone, the country now faces enormous uncertainty.

Concerns about sectarian violence have surfaced, though the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS), which led the rebel offensive, has sought to reassure religious minorities they will be safe in the new Syria.

The country's diverse communities, including Christians, Kurds and Alawites, are now waiting to see what sort of government Al Bashir will lead.

Syria's Christian community generally supported the Assad government since the start of the civil war in 2011, with the president, himself from the minority Alawite sect, positioning himself as a protector of minorities.

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, called on Wednesday for "mutual respect" between religions in Syria.