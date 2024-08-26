New iPhones coming? Apple to hold fall event on September 9

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the annual developer conference event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US, June 10, 2024. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:56 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:58 PM

Apple said on Monday it will hold its fall event on Sept. 9 in Cupertino, California, during which it is expected to launch its new iPhone series.

Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point for the new devices.

During its annual developer conference in June, Apple unveiled a long-awaited AI strategy, integrating its new "Apple Intelligence" technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bringing OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The upcoming launches will be crucial for Apple as it looks to reverse a global slowdown in sales, particularly in China.