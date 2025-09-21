Netanyahu says Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the creation of a Palestinian state would endanger Israel's survival, pledging to oppose such efforts at the United Nations next week.

"We will also need to fight, both at the UN and in all other arenas, against the false propaganda directed at us and against calls for a Palestinian state, which would endanger our existence and serve as absurd reward for terrorism," Netanyahu told his cabinet. "The international community will hear from us on this matter in the coming days."

UK, Portugal make decisions

Britain was set Sunday to recognise a Palestinian state, UK media said, ahead of key UN talks where several nations are poised to follow suit to pressure Israel over Gaza.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer "will set out the position later on today," his deputy David Lammy told the BBC, stopping short of confirming that there would be a full recognition of a Palestinian state.

Portugal's foreign ministry also said in a statement that Lisbon "will recognise the State of Palestine" and that "the official declaration of recognition will be made on Sunday, September 21".

Although it would be a largely symbolic move, the UK would become the first G7 country to move towards full recognition of a State of Palestine, with France and others expected to follow at the annual UN General Assembly next week.

It is a watershed moment for Palestinian statehood, with the most powerful western nations for years holding out against recognition, arguing it had to be part of any two-state solution negotiated as part of a deal peace with Israel.

But a growing number of longtime allies have shifted positions, as Israel has intensified its Gaza offensive, triggered by Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack.

The besieged Palestinian territory has suffered vast destruction, death and lack of food that have resulted in a major humanitarian crisis.

World leaders will gather for a key debate at the UN General Assembly in New York this week where the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be front and centre.