Netanyahu apologises to Qatar Prime Minister for Doha attack, Israeli media reports

The call reportedly came from the White House, according to Israel's Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.
The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump in Washington. A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.