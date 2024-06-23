NEET-UG: 750 out of 1,563 candidates skip retest, says authority

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 6:41 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 6:51 PM

A total of 813 appeared while 750 skipped the NEET-UG retest on Sunday, according to the National Testing Agency. A total of 1,563 students were given grace marks and were eligible to take the retest following a Supreme Court order.

The retest is being conducted for the affected candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.

"Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest," NTA said.

"63 candidates were debarred from all over the country over malpractices. Now 17 candidates from Bihar have been debarred for malpractices during the NEET examination. 30 candidates from centers in Godhra have been debarred," as per NTA.

The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks.

Amid allegations of irregularities in the conduct of entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) claimed on Sunday that its website and all its web portals are fully secure.

The NTA further dismissed the allegations of the portals being compromised, calling them "wrong and misleading."