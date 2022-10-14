Nearly 50 people trapped after Turkey mine blast

It involves fighter jets capable of carrying warheads but doesn't involve any live bombs
Nearly 50 coalminers were trapped Friday hundreds of metres below ground after an unexplained blast tore through a mine in northern Turkey, the local governor said.
Five people were trapped 350 metres (385 feet) below ground and another 44 at another location 300 metres below ground at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra, local governor Nurtac Arslan told reporters.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
It involves fighter jets capable of carrying warheads but doesn't involve any live bombs
Given the size, local media said the remains appeared to belong to an adult
Over 150 pieces owned by Paul Allen will be the most expensive art collection ever to be auctioned
He regularly takes meetings until 9 or 10pm, but when he goes out, he does so with frenetic bombast, almost as if live-action role-playing a billionaire playboy
For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station
World's richest man last week drew backlash from Ukrainian President Zelensky for tweets advising how to bring about 'peace'
She sent several disturbing items to the homes of a couple who wrote about the company in their online newsletter