Nearly 50 people trapped after Turkey mine blast

The cause of the explosion not immediately known

By AFP Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 9:49 PM

Nearly 50 coalminers were trapped Friday hundreds of metres below ground after an unexplained blast tore through a mine in northern Turkey, the local governor said.

Five people were trapped 350 metres (385 feet) below ground and another 44 at another location 300 metres below ground at the facility in the Black Sea port town of Amasra, local governor Nurtac Arslan told reporters.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.