Indian-origin Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize 2026

After the Nobel prizes awarded for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace, the economics prize on Monday, October 12, wraps up the 2026 Nobel season

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 9 Oct 2026, 1:03 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay as the winner of the Peace Prize 2026, the most highly anticipated of the prestigious Nobels.

The Nobel Prize was awarded to Pillay for her "efforts to promote peace and international law." Her "firm moral compass" is a constant in her long career, the committee added.

Recommended For You

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Iran-backed Houthis claim fresh attack on Riyadh airport; no Saudi confirmation

Iran lost complete control of Hormuz, its economy is in 'total freefall': Rubio

Iran lost complete control of Hormuz, its economy is in 'total freefall': Rubio

 

Pillay was born into a family of Indian, Tamil-origin under apartheid in South Africa's Durban; she confronted structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion, and turned her advocacy and lived experience into a career path.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Nobel Prizes

The Peace Prize comes from the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who signed it in 1895. Nobel said the prize should recognise work promoting fraternity between nations, reducing or abolishing standing armies and advancing peace efforts.

Of the 287 candidates that were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, 208 are individuals and 79 are organisations. After the Nobel prizes awarded for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace, the economics prize on Monday, October 12, wraps up the 2026 Nobel season.

Here's who won each of these prizes:

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Flight disruptions, infrastructure damage in Riyadh amid Houthi attacks

2

Barsha 1, Karama: Full list of Dubai areas where shared housing is allowed

3

3 killed, 36 injured in Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's airports

4

Dubai's Global Village announces ticket prices ahead of October 14 opening

5

Dubai teacher who spent 33 years with GEMS dies; scholarship planned in her honour