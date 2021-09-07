Navalny lawyer says he has fled Russia amid crackdown
The lawyer, who was known in particular for taking on treason cases, wrote on Telegram that he had left for neighbouring Georgia.
A prominent Russian human rights lawyer, who represented organisations founded by jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, said Tuesday he had fled the country under pressure from the authorities.
Ivan Pavlov, 50, is the latest high-profile, opposition-linked figure to leave Russia, as a crackdown on dissenting voices intensifies ahead of parliamentary elections later this month.
The lawyer, who was known in particular for taking on treason cases, wrote on Telegram that he had left for neighbouring Georgia.
“I’m now an emigrant. For now, in Georgia,” he said.
Pavlov this year defended Navalny’s network of regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation after prosecutors called for them to be banned as extremist.
He also handled the case of former journalist Ivan Safronov, who was arrested in July, 2020 on treason charges and is accused of passing state secretes to Czech intelligence.
In April, authorities opened a criminal probe against Pavlov and banned him from using a phone and the internet for allegedly disclosing classified information related to the Safronov trial.
“The bans imposed against me in connection with the criminal case have made my work impossible,” Pavlov wrote.
But, he said, “the bans did not apply to one thing — leaving the country. It was a sign pointing to the exit.”
He claimed to have been followed prior to his departure, including in the airport. But he said he was not stopped from leaving the country.
He said that he had arranged for his clients to be represented by other “reliable lawyers” in his absence and added that he planned to return to Russia one day.
Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place on September 17-19, with nearly all vocal Kremlin critics — including Navalny’s allies — barred from running.
In recent years authorities have ramped up efforts to silence dissent, and a wide range of individuals including scientists have been accused of treason or disclosing state secrets.
-
Rest of Asia
Mullah Mohammad is leader of new Afghan government
Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader READ MORE
-
Americas
Viral video: Sanitation worker saves child's life ...
The boy failed to see the speeding car approaching from the opposite... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK employers says Johnson’s tax hike will...
Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lanka admits it is facing 'dangerous' foreign ...
State coffers suffered huge revenue losses due to Covid-19 pandemic,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid tests for vaccinated education sector...
90% of education sector staff have been vaccinated against Covid-19. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Capacity at mosques increased
Cap on number of people who can offer funeral prayers in congregation ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed hails Ajman Ruler for serving...
UAE Vice-President calls the Ajman Ruler a 'partner in building the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Domestic help jailed for life after...
The victim was found dead next to the fridge in their two-bedroom... READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate