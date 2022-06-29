Nato seeks to contain Russia, says Moscow

French president calls Russia's airstrike on a shopping mall that killed 18 people 'a new war crime'
World15 hours ago
Moscow said Wednesday that the Nato summit in Madrid served as proof the alliance was seeking to contain Russia and that it saw Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids as a “destabilising” factor.
“The summit in Madrid confirms and consolidates this bloc’s policy of aggressive containment of Russia,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, Russian news agencies reported.
“We consider the expansion of the North Atlantic alliance to be a purely destabilising factor in international affairs.”
Nato leaders were set Wednesday to invite Finland and Sweden to join after Turkey dropped objections, as the alliance looked to revamp its defences at a summit dominated by Moscow’s intervention in Ukraine.
More than four months after Russia sent troops to Ukraine, upending the European security landscape, leaders gather in Madrid for what Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg called a “historic and transformative summit” for the alliance’s future.
Ryabkov said Russia knew what to expect from the summit.
“A new strategic concept will be adopted, where Russia is going to be called a threat to the alliance,” he said.
“This has nothing to do with real life. It is the alliance that poses a threat to us.”
ALSO READ:
French president calls Russia's airstrike on a shopping mall that killed 18 people 'a new war crime'
World15 hours ago
Yael Braun-Pivet of Macron’s centrist alliance elected as new speaker of the lower house of parliament
World16 hours ago
Erdogan's office says Turkey got what it wanted from Sweden and Finland before agreeing to back their drives to join the alliance
World16 hours ago
She recruited and groomed teenage girls to have sexual encounters with her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 2004
World17 hours ago
Eight years ago, Scotland voted to stay in the UK and current polls suggest Scots remain evenly divided on the question of independence
World17 hours ago
The US president arrives in Spain for NATO summit, accuses Putin of trying to “wipe out” Ukrainian culture
World18 hours ago
Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as top aide to the then chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before the House panel
World19 hours ago
According to US authorities, from 2017 to 2021, 49 audit professionals with the firm sent or received answer keys to CPA ethics exams
World19 hours ago