Nasa's Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

Spaceship smashed into the moonlet asteroid Dimorphos on September 26

An illustration of Nasa’s Dart spacecraft and the Italian Space Agency’s (ASI) LICIACube prior to impact at the Didymos binary system. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 10:27 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Oct 2022, 10:32 PM

The spacecraft that Nasa deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit, the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, Nasa's chief announced on Tuesday.

Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a Nasa news briefing showed that the suicide test flight of the Dart spacecraft on Sept. 26 achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.