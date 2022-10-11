Nasa's Dart mission successfully deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

Success was achieved through detailed metrics including global expansion and distribution, says CEO Peter Murray
The spacecraft that Nasa deliberately crashed into an asteroid last month succeeded in nudging the rocky moonlet out of its natural orbit, the first time humanity has altered the motion of a celestial body, Nasa's chief announced on Tuesday.
Findings of telescope observations unveiled at a Nasa news briefing showed that the suicide test flight of the Dart spacecraft on Sept. 26 achieved its primary objective: changing the direction of an asteroid through sheer kinetic force.
The winners were announced on Monday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm
Unlike previous attacks that mostly hit the outskirts of the city, Monday’s strike targeted several locations at its very centre
The landslide, caused by the biggest river flood in the area in 30 years, is the worst so far this year in Venezuela
Russian president says authors, perpetrators, and those who ordered the bridge attack are the special services of Ukraine
Two CNN journalists were cleared of wrongdoing for entering the daycare centre where more than 20 children were killed
Story of the 31-year-old Russian-German woman, who conned wealthy New Yorkers, inspired the Netflix mini series
Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says those who beat up women and girls on the street stand on the wrong side of history