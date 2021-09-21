Nasa selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover
The space agency hopes the robot will confirm the presence of water ice just below the moon's surface
Nasa on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon’s south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023.
The space agency hopes the robot will confirm the presence of water ice just below the surface, which could one day be converted into rocket fuel for missions to Mars and deeper into the cosmos.
“Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body,” Lori Glaze, director of Nasa’s planetary science division told reporters.
It is one of the solar system’s coldest regions, and has only so far been probed from afar using sensors such as those aboard Nasa’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite.
“The rover is going to get up close and personal with the lunar soil, even drilling several feet down,” said Glazer.
The robot is called Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER.
Its dimensions are similar to a golf cart — five feet by five feet by eight feet (1.5 meters by 1.5 meters by 2.5 meters) and looks somewhat similar to droids seen in Star Wars. It weighs 430 kilograms.
Unlike rovers used on Mars, VIPER can be piloted in near real time, because the distance from Earth is much shorter — only around 300,000 kilometres or 1.3 light seconds.
The rover is also faster, topping out at 0.8kmph.
Solar-powered VIPER comes with a 50-hour battery, is built to withstand extreme temperatures, and can “crab walk” sideways so that its panels keep pointing toward the Sun to maintain charging.
In terms of the mission’s scientific goals, the VIPER team wants to know how frozen water reached the Moon in the first place, how it remained preserved for billions of years, how it escapes and where the water goes now.
The mission is part of Artemis, America’s plan to return humans to the Moon.
The first crewed mission is technically set for 2024, but will likely take place significantly later as various aspects are running behind schedule.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US to end travel bans for vaccinated...
Numerous safeguards will remain in place to suppress spread of the... READ MORE
-
World
Pro-Kremlin party keeps large majority in Russian ...
Ruling United Russia party wins 49.8 per cent of the vote for the 225 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 has killed about as many Americans as...
Approximately 675,000 people died in the US because of Covid-19 READ MORE
-
World
Trudeau's future on the line as Canadians vote in ...
After six years in power, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Arab Reading Challenge winners announced
The fifth Arab Reading Challenge is the largest edition to date,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Who can get free flu vaccines and where
All others can take the jab for Dh50. READ MORE
-
News
UAE is best Arab country for future readiness
The UAE ranked third globally in the use of modern technologies and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate...
The fair is gearing up to be the world's greatest show READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Over 700 new high-tech radars to be installed on Abu Dhabi roads
20 September 2021
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
20 September 2021
Aviation
Emirates ramps up US flights from October to meet increasing demand
20 September 2021
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate for bike racks
20 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
26 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies