Nasa could bring astronauts home from ISS before replacements arrive

Disappearance sparked a frantic air, sea, ground search involving 100 officers
World1 day ago
Four astronauts could leave the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday without their replacement team having arrived to take over, Nasa announced on Thursday, but the timing remains uncertain due to weather conditions.
The four members of the Crew-2 mission, including a French and a Japanese astronaut, are due to return to Earth this month after spending about six months on board the ISS.
Normally they would have to wait for four other astronauts — three Americans and a German from the Crew-3 mission — to arrive aboard the space station to take their place.
But the takeoff of the next mission’s rocket, which had already been postponed several times and had been rescheduled for this weekend, was once again cancelled because of unfavourable weather conditions, Nasa said in a statement.
As a result, the space agency is now considering returning Crew-2 to Earth before Crew-3 launches.
“The earliest possible opportunity for undocking” the capsule to bring Crew-2 back to Earth would be at 1:05pm on Sunday Florida time (1705 GMT), Nasa said.
A withdrawal opportunity is possible on Monday, Nasa added, without giving a specific timetable.
Once detached from the ISS, the capsule will begin a journey of several hours, the duration of which can vary greatly depending on the trajectory, and will then land off the coast of Florida.
The closest launch opportunity for the Crew-3 take off is at 9.51pm on Monday (0151 GMT Tuesday), but only if Nasa does not return Crew-2 on Sunday or Monday.
Crew-3 is scheduled to take off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where astronauts have been in quarantine for days.
“Mission teams will make a final decision on whether to prioritise Crew-3’s launch or Crew-2’s return in the coming days based on the likelihood of favourable conditions,” Nasa said.
The two missions are being carried out by Nasa in collaboration with SpaceX, which now provides regular missions to the ISS from the United States.
“These are dynamic and complex decisions that change day by day,” said Nasa’s Commercial Crew Programme manager Steve Stich.
“The weather in November can be especially challenging,” he added.
Disappearance sparked a frantic air, sea, ground search involving 100 officers
World1 day ago
New Delhi is deploying cruise missiles, howitzers, Chinook transport choppers and drones
World1 day ago
Enforcement Directorate had summoned the former minister several times in the past
World2 days ago
The 80-year-old civil rights leader was helping students who are protesting living conditions on campus
World2 days ago
The Bezos Earth Fund joins in to fight climate change through landscape restoration
World2 days ago
Map shows Chinese claims to the South China Sea, the second country to do so after Vietnam
World2 days ago
COP26 aims to secure tougher measures to cut CO2 emissions
World2 days ago
David Halls says he is shocked and saddened over the accident on the set of Rust that killed a cinematographer
World2 days ago