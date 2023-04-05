'Naatu Naatu' music composer MM Keeravaani receives Padma Shri

"Today, we mourn the loss of justice in America. Today is the day that a ruling political party arrests its leading opponent for having committed no crime," writes former president
Indian music composer MM Keeravaani, composer of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu', on Wednesday, was awarded the country's fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, by President Draupadi Murmu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were in attendance at a gilded presentation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India.
MM Keeravaani, the composer behind 'RRR's widely popular number 'Naatu Naatu', won the prestigious Oscar and a Golden Globe award this year in the 'Best Original Song' category.
The lyrical composition of 'Naatu Naatu' by Keeravaani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.
Keeravaani, the composer of RRR's upbeat music, also performs under the name MM Kreem and is responsible for a number of enduring melodies from the Hindi film industry's 1990s and early 2000s, including 'Tum mile dil khile' from Criminal (1995), which is frequently mistaken for an AR Rahman composition. Additionally, there was 'Gali mein aaj chand nikla' in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' (1998), 'Sur' (2002) and 'Jism' (2003), as well as in Sudhir Mishra's 'Iss Raat ki Subah Nahi' (1996) and 'O saathiya' from 'Saaya' (2003).
Paheli in 2005 and Sur in 2002 were two other masterpieces he produced.
Earlier, in January, the Indian central government announced a total of 106 Padma Awards across categories. The categories included art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service, among others.
