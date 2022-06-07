Muslim Council of Elders condemns BJP leader's comments about Islam, Prophet

Official calls on international community to address hate speech, extremism and insulting remarks

By Wam Published: Tue 7 Jun 2022, 10:26 PM

The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, strongly condemned the comments of the spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Mohamed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Council, said such comments fly in the face of all religious values and human fraternity principles, noting that the council will continue addressing hate speech and extremism.

"The Muslim Council of Elders condemns such hate comments, which have provoked over 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide," he added, calling on the international community to address hate speech, extremism and insulting remarks that sow the seeds of sedition among followers of the heavenly religions.