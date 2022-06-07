Muslim Council of Elders condemns BJP leader's comments about Islam, Prophet

Nobel laureate joins environmental campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at climate protest in Sweden
World9 hours ago
The Muslim Council of Elders, under the Chairmanship of the Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, strongly condemned the comments of the spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Mohamed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Council, said such comments fly in the face of all religious values and human fraternity principles, noting that the council will continue addressing hate speech and extremism.
ALSO READ:
"The Muslim Council of Elders condemns such hate comments, which have provoked over 1.5 billion Muslims worldwide," he added, calling on the international community to address hate speech, extremism and insulting remarks that sow the seeds of sedition among followers of the heavenly religions.
Nobel laureate joins environmental campaigners Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate at climate protest in Sweden
World9 hours ago
A committee said some of the excess stock would be repurposed for use by dentists, donated to charities
World9 hours ago
There are rising chances of a similar move in September
World16 hours ago
It is believed that part of the material was created about five million years after the birth of the solar system
World16 hours ago
The space agency could spend upto $100,000 on the effort
World16 hours ago
Authorities declined to release a motive
World19 hours ago
This comes after 242 people tested positive for the virus in the country
World1 day ago
The victim's body was found near her former primary school
World1 day ago