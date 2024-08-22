Musk's Neuralink says second trial implant went well

The Oct. 7 attack tarnished the reputation of the Israeli military and intelligence services, previously seen as all but unbeatable by groups such as Hamas
Elon Musk's brain technology startup Neuralink said its implant, designed to allow paralysed patients to use digital devices by thinking alone, is working well in a second trial patient.
The company said the patient, identified as Alex, did not face issues of "thread retraction", unlike Noland Arbaugh, Neuralink's first patient who received the implant in January.
The tiny wires of the implant retracted post surgery for Arbaugh, resulting in a sharp reduction in the electrodes that could measure brain signals. The threads have stabilized for Arbaugh, Neuralink said.
Reuters had reported Neuralink was aware of this issue from its animal trials.
The company said on Wednesday it implemented measures such as reduction in the motion of the brain during surgery as well as limiting the gap between the implant and the surface of the brain to prevent similar issues in its second patient.
Neuralink is in the process of testing its device, which is intended to help people with spinal cord injuries. The device has allowed the first patient to play video games, browse the internet, post on social media and move a cursor on his laptop.
Last month, the company successfully implanted the device in the second patient, who has been using the device to play video games and learn how to design 3D objects.
Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on May 19
The discovery brings the confirmed death toll from the disaster off the Italian island to five
Farhan Asif is accused of publishing an article on his website falsely claiming that a Muslim asylum seeker was suspected in a deadly knife attack on children in the UK
The US secretary of state appealed to Hamas to urgently accept a US-backed truce proposal, while also entering into a public spat with Israel over its future presence in the Gaza Strip
The quake was at a depth of 274 km
The EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles
The casual chit-chat of self-proclaimed intermediaries on the virtuous subject of peace has ceased, says deputy head of Russia's Security Council