Musk to keep funding Ukraine, even though Starlink is losing money

By Reuters Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 10:41 PM

Elon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so.

Musk tweeted: "the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding ukraine govt for free".

It was not immediately clear whether Musk's offer was genuine or if he was expressing sarcasm.

On Friday, Musk had claimed that his rocket company SpaceX could not indefinitely fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, which helped the country's civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia.

The billionaire has been in online fights with Ukrainian officials over a peace plan he put forward which Ukraine says is too generous to Russia.