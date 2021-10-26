Mumbai drug case: No relief for Aryan Khan, bail hearing to continue

Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Aryan Khan’s bail application for Wednesday.

Senior Advocate and former Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi represented Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in his bail plea before Bombay High Court in the cruise ship drug case on Tuesday.

Aryan is seeking bail from the High Court after both Magistrate and Sessions Court had rejected his plea.

Rohatgi argued that no drug recovery has been made from Aryan Khan, and no medical test has shown that he consumed drugs.

Aryan's lawyer further said that the WhatsApp chats recovered by NCB were not related to the cruise.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Tuesday filed an affidavit opposing the bail plea of Aryan Khan, arrested after a seizure of drugs on a cruise ship following a raid by the agency on October 2.