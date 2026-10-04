4 earthquakes rattle southern Turkey close to epicentre of deadly 2023 quake

Turkey is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines that have previously caused catastrophes in the country

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 4 Oct 2026, 10:04 PM
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Four shallow quakes rattled an area of southern Turkey near Adana on Saturday but caused no injuries or damage, the AFAD disaster relief agency said on X. 

Three of them occurred within half an hour, with a fourth several hours later. AFAD said they caused "no adverse situation". 

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The area is about 150 kilometres from the epicentre of two massive earthquakes in February 2023 that killed at least 53,000 people. 

Three shook the Saimbeyli district in Adana province: one of 4.8 magnitude at 2.19 pm (1119 GMT), another of 4.9 at 2.36 pm, with a third of 4.4 at 7pm, AFAD said. Another 5.2 quake hit the Sumbas district, about 80 kilometres further south, at 2.43 pm.

Turkey is crisscrossed by several geological fault lines that have previously caused catastrophes in the country.

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