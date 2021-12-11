Mountain lion kittens found under picnic table in California

TTP accuses Pakistani government of not honouring the truce and failing to release 102 of their fighters
World1 day ago
Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said.
The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted on November 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, according to a statement from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state’s wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night.
Officials soon determined the mother had either died or abandoned the litter.
Two of the kittens were found dead early on December 2, and biologists took the other two to a veterinary hospital in Orange County, the statement said.
The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.
TTP accuses Pakistani government of not honouring the truce and failing to release 102 of their fighters
World1 day ago
Two institutions put under lockdown after rifle found to contain 30 live rounds
World1 day ago
Spokesman says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received an invitation from the International Olympic Committee
World1 day ago
Macron accused Britain’s economic model of being based on illegal labour
World1 day ago
The newborn is the couple's second child together, PM's sixth
World1 day ago
Senior aides talk about breaching Covid-19 restrictions during a Christmas event at Downing Street last year
World2 days ago
A court upheld the ex-leader's conviction over a multi-billion-dollar scandal
World2 days ago
United States says it doesn't know for sure what Russia intends to do in Ukraine
World3 days ago