Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Reporters Without Borders says 76 per cent of women journalists lost their jobs since Taliban took power last year
Any possible seizure of Russian assets by the United States will completely destroy Moscow's bilateral relations with Washington, TASS quoted the head of the North American Department at the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Saturday.
"We warn the Americans of the detrimental consequences of such actions that will permanently damage bilateral relations, which is neither in their nor in our interests," Alexander Darchiev told TASS. It was not immediately clear which assets he was referring to.
Darchiev also said that the US influence on Ukraine had increased to the degree that "Americans are increasingly becoming more and more a direct party in the conflict".
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, calling it a "special military operation".
ALSO READ:
Reporters Without Borders says 76 per cent of women journalists lost their jobs since Taliban took power last year
Detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples is alarming but not surprising, says New York City Health Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan
Detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples is alarming but not surprising, says New York City Health Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan
ConservativeHome, YouGov findings say only massive game-changer can turn candidates' trajectory around
One region had earlier announced ban on using hoses to water gardens, wash cars
Britons endure cost-of-living crisis, inflation at highest level in decades
Seven of the nine sea animals were saved
So far, 14 grain-carrying vessels have departed from the country under the UN-brokered deal