Moscow bombarding Kharkiv to keep Kyiv from using forces elsewhere, UK says

Seventeen people were killed and 42 injured in two Russian attacks on Ukraine's largest city

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Fri 19 Aug 2022, 2:33 PM

Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces, and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.

Kharkiv, about 15km from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine tensions, as it is within range of most Russian artillery, said the ministry, in a daily intelligence bulletin.

Seventeen people were killed and 42 injured in two Russian attacks in Kharkiv — Ukraine's second largest city — on Wednesday and Thursday, the regional Ukrainian governor said. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

