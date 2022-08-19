Moscow bombarding Kharkiv to keep Kyiv from using forces elsewhere, UK says

US central bank raised benchmark borrowing rate four times this year
Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces, and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.
Kharkiv, about 15km from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since the beginning of Russia-Ukraine tensions, as it is within range of most Russian artillery, said the ministry, in a daily intelligence bulletin.
Seventeen people were killed and 42 injured in two Russian attacks in Kharkiv — Ukraine's second largest city — on Wednesday and Thursday, the regional Ukrainian governor said. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians, in what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
ALSO READ:
US central bank raised benchmark borrowing rate four times this year
'I would like to apologise for my outburst,' said Portugese footballer after match
Under the scheme, hundreds of children as young as eight were handcuffed and taken away from families
This comes after years of strained relations between the two nations
Marine heat waves are caused by ocean currents building up areas of warm water
The comments were an apparent criticism of a series of earlier summits in this regard
The launches were from the west coast town of Onchon
23,000 metric tons of wheat will be used to tackle acute food crises there