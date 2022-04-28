Morocco: Police seize over 30 tonnes of drugs stuffed in fake fruits

Authorities arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with the record cannabis haul

Moroccan police on Wednesday said they had seized a record haul of cannabis and arrested a man in connection with an international drug trafficking network.

Officers captured what it called a record 31.197 tonnes (68,777 pounds) of cannabis resin at a warehouse near the northern port of Tangier, the largest haul this year, police said in a statement.

The cannabis was stuffed in fruit and vegetable figurines in an attempt to disguise them as agricultural products for export, they added.

A large refrigerated lorry containing bags of hashish was also seized at the warehouse.

A 61-year-old man with a criminal record was arrested and placed in custody on suspicion of links with a criminal network engaged in international drug trafficking.

Moroccan authorities seized more than 191 tonnes of cannabis resin in 2021.