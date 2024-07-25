Morocco heatwave kills more than 20 people in 24 hours: Health Ministry

Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
A heatwave in Morocco has killed at least 21 people in a 24-hour period in the central city of Beni Mellal, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
The meteorology department said soaring temperatures affected much of the North African country from Monday to Wednesday, reaching 48 degrees Celsius in some areas.
In Beni Mellal, "the majority of deaths involved people suffering from chronic illnesses and the elderly, with high temperatures contributing to the deterioration of their health conditions," the regional health directorate said in a statement.
Morocco has suffered a sixth consecutive year of drought and record heat this winter, with the month of January the hottest in the country since 1940, according to the meteorology department which had recorded temperatures approaching 37°C in some places.
The rising temperatures and prolonged drought, which has lowered reservoir levels, are a threat to the vital agricultural sector.
Water evaporation reached 1.5 million cubic metres per day, Water Minister Nizar Baraka said at the end of June.
Morocco's record temperature — 50.4°C — was set in August last year in Agadir, in the south of the country.
Scientists have linked climate change to more prolonged, stronger and more frequent extreme weather, including heatwaves.
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap
The new minimum pay will be implemented by each prefecture from October
Gomez is being investigated for alleged influence peddling and corruption following a complaint filed by an anti-graft NGO