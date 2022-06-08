Tesla chief to get access to data associated with hundreds of millions of tweets posted daily at the service
There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa where it more commonly spreads.
WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was real, but preventable.
Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May.
