Mohamed bin Zayed meets top British trade officials in London
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi reviews prospects of growing ties with Secretary of State for International Trade
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom, met today with Anne-Marie Trevelyan, British Secretary of State for International Trade.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reviewed the prospects of growing cooperation ties in investment and commercial fields, building on the ambitious economic agreements and partnerships signed recently between the two countries.
Sheikh Mohamed also met with Alok Sharma, Minister of State President for COP26 in the UK.
The two sides discussed ways to step-up cooperation in environmental fields, as well as climate change, clean energy and other issues of common interest.
The meeting also tackled the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference, which will be hosted by the UK in November to discuss challenges and solutions for climate change and to build on the momentum of collective efforts to accelerating climate action.
WAM
