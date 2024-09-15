E-Paper

Missile fired from Yemen set off sirens in central Israel, military says

Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 11:32 AM

A surface-to-surface missile fired at central Israel from Yemen hit an unpopulated area, causing no injuries, Israel's military said on Sunday.

Moments earlier, air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel, sending residents running for shelter.


"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a surface-to-surface missile was identified crossing into central Israel from the east and fell in an open area. No injuries were reported," the military said.

Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched. It added that its protective guidelines to Israel's residents were unchanged.

Smoke could be seen billowing in an open field in central Israel, according to a Reuters witness, though it was unclear if the fire was started by the missile or debris of an interceptor.

In July, Houthis in Yemen fired a long-range drone at Tel Aviv, killing one man and wounding four others. The attack prompted Israel to carry out a major air strike on Houthi military targets near Yemen's Hodeidah port, killing at least three people and wounding 87.

